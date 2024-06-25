NBA Mock Draft: Final lottery and first-round predictions before the big night
11. Chicago Bulls - Ron Holland, F, G League Ignite
Looking for a new face of the franchise now that the Chicago Bulls have traded Alex Caruso and will almost certainly move on from Zach LaVine, a prospect like Ron Holland could make sense for the team. Even though he still has some room to grow as a complete prospect, Holland has the size, athleticism, and skill set to develop into a potential star at the next level. The Bulls will be retooling their roster and have already begun to do that with the acquisition of Josh Giddey to their backcourt.
They can take another step in that direction by adding Holland on the wing. For a team that likely has some growing pains to go through before we see some real improvement, the Bulls could be a great spot for Holland. If he does hit his ceiling in the NBA, he could end up being one of the better players from this year's draft class.
If the Bulls are willing to make such a gamble, it's easy to see why Holland could be in play for Chicago.