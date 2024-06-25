NBA Mock Draft: Final lottery and first-round predictions before the big night
13. Sacramento Kings - Devin Carter, G, Providence
After missing out on Alex Caruso and with no guarantee that they'll be able to add any other difference-making guard before the start of next season, selecting a prospect like Devin Carter could be on the table for the Sacramento Kings with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Carter is one of the most experienced and productive players entering the NBA Draft. As a player that could handle a role right away, the Kings could look to Carter in hopes of finding some much-needed depth to their backcourt.
For a Kings team that desperately needs to improve after taking a bit of a step back this past season, Carter could be the first of a couple of additions that the team explores making. With how the rest of the Western Conference continues to improve, the Kings are in danger of falling behind.
Even though adding Carter alone may not end up moving the needle much, he's the type of overlooked addition that could end up paying dividends down the road for the Kings.