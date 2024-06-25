NBA Mock Draft: Final lottery and first-round predictions before the big night
14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GS) - Zach Edey, C, Purdue
As arguably the most polarizing player in this year's NBA Draft class, there's no guarantee that Zach Edey will be selected in the lottery. Even though he was arguably the most dominating force in college basketball each of the past two seasons, it's almost impossible to predict where he's going to be taken on draft night. However, being taken at No. 14 could make sense. The Portland Trail Blazers have two lottery picks and could elect to go against the grain with this second selection.
With the uncertainty revolving around the future of Deandre Ayton as the team's long-term answer at the center position, perhaps taking a flier on Edey wouldn't be the worst move for the Blazers. And if he doesn't pan out, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for Portland. But if he does, the Blazers could be viewed as trendsetters.
The Blazers have plenty of options on the table heading into the NBA Draft with two selections in the lottery. I don't think they could go wrong or would be villainized for taking Edey with the No. 14 pick.