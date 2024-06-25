NBA Mock Draft: Final lottery and first-round predictions before the big night
15. Miami Heat - Nikola Topic, G, Serbia
Over the last few weeks, there's been a growing expectation that Nikola Topic is a player that's going to take a tumble on NBA Draft night. Because of a partially torn ACL, Topic could fall out of the lottery but if he does, I have a hard time imagining he's going to fall much lower than No. 15. If still on the board, the Miami Heat could make sense for Topic.
The Heat has one of the best developmental systems in the league. And if they have a chance to select a player as talented as Topic at No. 15, there shouldn't be much hesitation.
16. Philadelphia 76ers - Jared McCain, G, Duke
With the expectation for big changes this offseason, there's no guarantee that the Philadelphia 76ers will keep this pick, no matter who the selection ends up being. However, if they do, Jared McCain could end up being an intriguing possibility for the Sixers. As one of the better 3-point shooters in this year's draft class, McCain holds value as a potnetial 3-and-D wing.
But with the promise to be so much more than that at the next level, this could end up being a good gamble for the Sixers to take.