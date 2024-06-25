NBA Mock Draft: Final lottery and first-round predictions before the big night
19. Toronto Raptors (via IND) - Yves Missi, C, Baylor
If it wasn't clear before, it surely is clear now. The Toronto Raptors are officially retooling their build around Scottie Barnes. As they continue to establish a foundational future, one prospect that could be in play for the Raptors at No. 19 overall is Yves Missi. Still a developing center, Missi has shown enough to suggest that he could be a true difference-maker and potential defensive anchor for a team down the line.
20. Cleveland Cavaliers - Carlton Carrington, G, Pittsburgh
The Cleveland Cavaliers remain confident that they'll be able to sign Donovan Mitchell to a long-term extension this summer. If that does end up happening, taking a player like Carlton Carrington with the No. 20 overall pick in the NBA Draft could make sense. Carrington translates as a microwave scorer off the bench who may be ready to contribute sooner rather than later.
21. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL) - Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke
With the continued uncertainty revolving around their frontcourt beyond Zion Williamson, Kyle Filipowski could be a prospect on the New Orleans Pelicans' radar when they make their selection with the No. 21 overall pick.