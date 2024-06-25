NBA Mock Draft: Final lottery and first-round predictions before the big night
22. Phoenix Suns - Tyler Kolek, G, Marquette
With not many realistic options to upgrade the roster this offseason, the Phoenix Suns could look to find a ready-to-contribute difference-maker with the No. 22 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. That could prove to be difficult, but Tyler Kolek is a prospect that could make sense for the Suns. For a team that has a need in the backcourt, Kolek could emerge as a sensible selection late in the first round for Phoenix.
23. Milwaukee Bucks (via NO) - Kyshawn George, F, Miami
All of a sudden, it may not be a foregone conclusion that the Milwaukee Bucks are going to run back their roster heading into next season. With the expectation for changes this summer, the Bucks could be an intriguing team to keep an eye on. With their late first-round pick, Kyshawn George is a high-ceiling player that could be on their radar.
24. New York Knicks (via DAL) - Kevin McCullar Jr., G, Kansas
If the New York Knicks will be looking to target a versatile wing with one of their first-round picks, Kevin McCullar Jr. could emerge as a fit. As an integral part of Kansas' success last season in the regular season, the Knicks could look to KMJ as a player who could wear multiple hats for the team off the bench.