NBA Mock Draft: Final lottery and first-round predictions before the big night
25. New York Knicks - Ryan Dunn, F, Virginia
With two first-round picks, the New York Knicks could elect to take a bit of a chance here at No. 25. Ryan Dunn could be a prospect that makes sense on that front. As arguably the best wing defender in this draft class, and one of the better defensive prospects in recent history, Dunn has value as a developmental project for any team late in the first round. If he develops on any front offensively, he could be a really good player down the line.
26. Washington Wizards (via LAC) - Johnny Furphy, F, Kansas
I keep going back and forth on Johnny Furphy as a prospect but there has been some recent chatter that he could end up being selected in the first round. And if that does end up being the case, a team like the Washington Wizards could make sense considering they have two picks in the first round.
27. Minnesota Timberwolves - Isaiah Collier, G, USC
After a successful run to the Western Conference Finals, it'll be interesting to see what next moves the Minnesota Timberwolves end up making this offseason. Upgrading their depth in the backcourt will likely be a priority this summer. Targeting a prospect like Isaiah Collier with the No. 27 overall pick could be one way to go about that. If he were to fall this far down the first round, the Wolves should be extremely happy.