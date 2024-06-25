NBA Mock Draft: Final lottery and first-round predictions before the big night
2. Washington Wizards - Alex Sarr, C, NBL
There aren't many guarantees anywhere in this year's NBA Draft class, and certainly not anywhere at the top. However, if there is one, it's that Alex Sarr is going to be taken with one of the two first-round selections. Considering that Sarr has not met with the Atlanta Hawks, it would be somewhat shocking if he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick. Because of that, many seem to believe he's going to be a near-lock to be selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Washington Wizards. If this is how the top of the draft falls, Sarr would be an excellent addition for the Wizards. He's a player that they can jump-start their rebuild with.
Sarr is not a sure-fire prospect by any means but he does have all the tools and physical traits that a team would want in a prototypical No. 1 overall pick. Whether he'll be able to develop into a star player remains to be seen, and that could fall on the shoulders of Washington's developmental system.
On paper, the Wizards would be getting one of the few high-ceiling players in this year's NBA Draft class.