NBA Mock Draft: Final lottery and first-round predictions before the big night
28. Denver Nuggets - Terrence Shannon Jr., G, Illinois
As the start of NBA Free Agency quickly approaches, there's a growing sense that the Denver Nuggets could end up losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the open market. If that does end up being the case, the Nuggets could be looking to find his possible replacement either via the NBA Draft or free agency. One potential fit for the Nuggets late in the first round is Terrence Shannon Jr. As a player who proved to be extremely versatile and productive this past season at Illinois, Shannon could be an intriguing selection for Denver.
29. Utah Jazz (via OKC) - DaRon Holmes II, F, Dayton
With their second selection in the first round, DaRon Holmes II could be a solid addition to a frontcourt that still is undergoing some retooling. As a player who reportedly got a first-round promise, it would be surprising to see him fall out of the top 30.
30. Boston Celtics - Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana
With the final pick of the first round, the Boston Celtics could end up getting a real steal if Kel'el Ware is still on the board. As an intriguing center prospect, Ware could be a natural fit on a team that very much needs to add some depth to their frontcourt. With the tools to develop into a difference-maker down the line, this would be the case of the rich getting richer.