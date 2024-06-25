NBA Mock Draft: Final lottery and first-round predictions before the big night
9. Memphis Grizzlies - Donovan Clingan, C, UCONN
After all the talk of Donovan Clingan potential rising as a top 3 prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft, there's at least an outside chance that he could still fall to the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 9. If that does ends up happening, they should feel really good about this selection. As a natural fit, after parting ways with Steven Adams, Clingan could be exactly what the Grizzlies need at the center position as they look to bounce back after an injury-plagued season to forget. Even as the NBA has largely moved away from the traditional center, Clingan is the type of prospect who could change the math all over again.
Clingan would be an interesting fit next to Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane as Memphis tries to improve their supporting cast in an attempt to keep pace with the rest of the emerging Western Conference teams.
This would be an ideal scenario playing out for the Grizzlies. If Clingan isn't on the board when the Grizzlies go on the clock, there's a very real chance they end up trading this pick. That's something to keep in mind.