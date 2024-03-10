NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
10. Utah Jazz - Ron Holland, F, G League Ignite
As the Utah Jazz continue to build around their talented young core, they are very much going to benefit from having another top-10 pick in this year's NBA Draft. One high-ceiling prospect that the Jazz should be willing to take a gamble on here with the No. 10 pick is Ron Holland, a 6-foot-8 wing prospect out of the G league Ignite team.
Holland is likely going to make more of an impact early on in this career on the defensive end of the floor. However, there is hope that he could develop offensively in which he could emerge as a potential difference-maker down the line for the Jazz. Add Holland to an already talented backcourt, and this is a team that is beginning to set a foundation for what is to come in the future.
Especially considering that the clock is ticking for Lauri Markkanen, the Jazz needs to hit on this draft pick. If you can find a player or two that could contribute right away this offseason (via the draft and/or free agency), there's a chance this is a team that could make the playoffs next season in the Western Conference.