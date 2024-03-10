NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster swap in a recent NBA Mock Draft.
11. Atlanta Hawks - Ryan Dunn, F, Virginia
After making a big blockbuster trade in our hypothetical and simulated NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks will head into the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft with plenty of options. However, one prospect that remains one of the most intriguing of the bunch at this point in the draft is Virginia forward Ryan Dunn.
Even though Dunn is not much of an offensive talent at this point in his development, the difference-making ability that he carries as arguably the best defensive prospect in this year's draft class could be too good to pass in the late lottery. As the Hawks look to retool their supporting cast around Trae Young, Dunn is the type of long-term developmental project that the Hawks could sell their fans on.
Again, Dunn is going to be an extremely raw offensive player from the opening tip. However, if he can develop as a slasher, and perhaps even a consistent shooter, there's a chance that he will emerge as a strong 3-and-D presence in a few years.