NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster swap in a recent NBA Mock Draft.
12. Chicago Bulls - Isaiah Collier, G, USC
The Chicago Bulls will be entering this year's NBA Draft with quite a bit of pressure on their shoulders. Heading into an offseason in which they're likely going to trade Zach LaVine, or at least that's going to be the plan, and then allow DeMar DeRozan to walk in free agency, this is a team that needs to hit big with their projected lottery pick.
I can't imagine that the Bulls are going to retool their roster again in a way that puts them in a place where they're going to play any type of factor in the Eastern Conference this upcoming season. I'd have to imagine that the Bulls are going to enter a rebuild this offseason, and it all will start with a trade of LaVine.
One prospect that could make sense and could also be considered a high-ceiling gamble for the Bulls at this point in the lottery is USC guard prospect Isaiah Collier. As one of the most polarizing players in this year's draft class, Collier represents a guard that could perhaps fill the gap for the Bulls in the event that they do end up moving on from both LaVine and DeRozan this offseason.