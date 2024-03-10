NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster swap in a recent NBA Mock Draft.
14. Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State Warriors) - Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke
With a second lottery pick, it'll be interesting to see how the Portland Trail Blazers approach this selection. On one hand, they could use this pick to try to trade for a veteran star. Then again, it wouldn't make the most sense considering their young core still needs a couple of years of development before they are winning on any consistent basis with how difficult and deep the Western Conference is at the moment.
In the end, I expect the Blazers to take another flyer on a prospect with this second lottery pick. One that does make sense, especially considering how much DeAndre Ayton has struggled this season for the Blazers, is Kyle Filipowski. He's an interesting prospect considering he does have two years of collegiate basketball experience under his belt and has taken huge strides during this second season with Duke.
He is an offensive force that has some defensive capabilities at the power forward or center position. As a true 7-footer, he could be an interesting project for the Blazers as they continue to add to the young core. Again the presence of Ayton on this roster could complicate this pick, but depth is never a bad thing. Especially for such a young team.