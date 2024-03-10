NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster swap in a recent NBA Mock Draft.
15. New York Knicks (via Dallas Mavericks) - Donovan Clingan, C, UCONN
When healthy, the New York Knicks have proven that they can be a championship contender in the Eastern Conference. The problem over the last couple of years is that they haven't had the best injury luck when it's mattered the most. That's why heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, with this projected top 20 pick, thanks to the Dallas Mavericks, it would make sense for the Knicks to take a gamble on a big-man prospect.
Over the last few years, Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle have had their fair share of injuries at inopportune times. That's where adding to the depth, especially at the center position, could help the Knicks as they left to take another step forward heading into next season in the Eastern Conference.
One center prospect that would make sense for the Knicks at this point in the NBA draft is UCONN 7-footer Donovan Clingan. He may not have as high of a ceiling as some of the other prospects being taken in the lottery, but Clingan gives you exactly what you need from a backup center, and perhaps even a starting one a few years down the line.