NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster swap in a recent NBA Mock Draft.
16. Toronto Raptors (via Indiana Pacers) - Stephon Castle, G, UCONN
After successfully making the pivot before the NBA Trade Deadline in which the Toronto Raptors are now prioritizing a retooling around Scottie Barnes, it'll be interesting to see what type of prospect the team ends up targeting with their projected top 20 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
With the way the board has fallen in this mock draft, one prospect that could be considered a steal at this point in the proceedings is UCONN guard prospect Stephon Castle. As a prospect who has shown the ability to make a difference on both ends of the floor, Castle is a player who can make sense as the Raptors as they continue to re-tool around Barnes.
It's tough to tell what Castle's ceiling is as a prospect heading into the NBA, but being able to land him outside the lottery would be a huge win for the Raptors and their developmental system. He could end up being a starter for the team down the line.