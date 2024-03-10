NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster swap in a recent NBA Mock Draft.
18. Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento Kings) - Justin Edwards, F, Kentucky
With a third first-round, the Atlanta Hawks could really go anywhere with this pick. However, with how the board has fallen over the first 17 picks, I'd imagine the Hawks are going to try to take the best value at this point in the draft. That could end up being a prospect like Justin Edwards, a forward out of Kentucky.
Even though he hasn't shown much to warrant himself being a lottery pick in this year's draft, he is still a player that does add value at the very least on the defensive end of the floor and has some potential offensively. The Hawks would be adding another wing player who could play perhaps even in the backcourt.
As a defensive-minded prospect, Edwards' presence on the Hawks would very much be welcomed. Especially considering how much of a "liability" Young is in the backcourt. The Hawks will likely be retooling this offseason, and any player taken in the first round will hold value to this team down the line. Over the next few years, starting with this offseason, Atlanta's development system is going to be tested to the fullest.