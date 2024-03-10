NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster swap in a recent NBA Mock Draft.
19. Miami Heat - Yves Missi, C, Baylor
No matter what ends up happening in the playoffs for the Miami Heat, they will be entering the offseason with a couple of goals in mind. First, they're going to be looking for a superstar to help carry Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to another level. Secondly, no matter what happens on the superstar front, they're going to be looking for a big man who complements Adebayo in the frontcourt.
That's been a mission that has eluded the Heat over the last few seasons. The Heat has had some good luck when it comes to the NBA Draft recently and with this late first-round, pick, the Heat could be looking to strike their magic once again. One prospect that could make sense and perhaps even answer the question of finding Adebayo's long-term frontcourt mate is Baylor center prospect Yves Missi.
As a legit, 7-footer with his defensive capabilities, there's a chance that Missi emerges as the long-term answer the team has needed at the center position. If the Heat truly believes that Bam is a power forward, this could be the move that they explore making in the draft.