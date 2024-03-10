NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster swap in a recent NBA Mock Draft.
2. Detroit Pistons - Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky
At No. 2, the Detroit Pistons can truly dictate how the rest of this NBA Draft is going to unfold. Without the guarantee that Jaden Ivey is the future of the team in the backcourt, I'd expect the Pistons to explore adding a dynamic guard with this selection. Looking at the way Kentucky guards have developed recently, Rob Dillingham should be a player that is on the Pistons roster, if they're truly looking to address the guard position.
Even though he's come off the bench for the Wildcats this season, you can make the argument that Dillingham might have the highest ceiling at the NBA level of all the Kentucky draft prospects. During his freshman season at Kentucky, Dillingham is averaging 15 points, four assists, and three rebounds per game on 49 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Dillingham has the potential to be a great offensive player at the next level and has even shown some impressive signs as a playmaker this season for the Wildcats. The Pistons would be taking a big risk here by taking him this high, but he could end up being a great player at the next level.