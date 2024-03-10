NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster swap in a recent NBA Mock Draft.
21. Phoenix Suns - Jared McCain, G, Duke
On paper, the Phoenix Suns are one of the most talented teams in the Western Conference. Although, they lack some serious depth. In the end, that's likely what's going to keep this team from ultimately reaching their goal of making the NBA Finals. At least, that's the belief around the league, and that likely is to blame for their inconsistencies throughout the regular season.
With a projected first pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Suns could look to try and add a player who would help when it comes to their lack of depth. Especially in the backcourt, the Suns have a clear need. One prospect that could make sense late in the first round for the Suns is Duke guard Jared McCain.
McCain hasn't been the flashiest of prospects in this year's draft class, but he has certainly been productive, averaging 13 points on 40+ percent shooting from three-point range this season. He is the type of player that could make sense for a team as talented as the Suns are. McCain doesn't need to be a star to make a difference for the Suns next season and that could very much benefit him greatly as he makes the transition to the NBA.