NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster swap in a recent NBA Mock Draft.
22. Orlando Magic - Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke
The Orlando Magic have been quite impressive this season in the Eastern Conference. With less than 20 regular season games left, there's a very real chance that they end up finishing as a top-five seed in the East heading into the playoffs. If that ends up being the case, it would represent a huge step forward for the team.
Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, the Magic will be picking outside the top 20 with their pick for the first time in a very long while. With this pick, one prospect that could make sense for the Magic is Tyrese Proctor. With some very big questions remaining when it comes to the team's long-term solutions in the backcourt, Proctor could provide some value as another player who could perhaps grow into a contributor.
Deciding to return for a sophomore season at Duke has certainly helped Proctor in his development this season. He's improved almost across the board and is likely going to be in the running to be taken in the first round of this year's NBA Draft. The Magic could be an interesting spot for Proctor, especially if they believe that he is still improving as a player.