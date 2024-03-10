NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster swap in a recent NBA Mock Draft.
23. New Orleans Pelicans - Zach Edey, C, Purdue
The New Orleans Pelicans having a second first-round pick could end up working especially favorably for them as they look to fill some depth issues moving forward. One player that could make sense for the Pelicans at this point in the NBA Draft is polarizing big-man prospect Zach Edey. The 7-foot-4 center has been one of the most dominant big man prospects in recent history.
In back-to-back seasons, he's put up huge numbers for the Purdue Boilermakers. However, even though he's been a highly productive collegiate player, there are very real questions about whether his game is going to transition seamlessly to the NBA level. Without knowing that for sure, that makes Edey a huge gamble.
That said, the Pelicans do make sense for Edey as a potential landing spot considering there's a chance that Jonas Valanciunas ends up leaving in free agency. If the Pelicans believe that's very much on the table, that's where taking a fly on Edey could make sense.