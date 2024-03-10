NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster swap in a recent NBA Mock Draft.
25. Milwaukee Bucks - Oso Ighodaro, F, Marquette
It's tough to predict how the Milwaukee Bucks will end up approaching the offseason. You'd have to imagine that a lot of that is going to depend on how this season ends for the team. However, with a core that is quickly aging, there could be some huge questions that need to be answered for the Bucks this summer. Especially if they end up flaming out early on in the playoffs once again.
However, with another late first-round pick, there are several prospects that can make sense down the line for the Bucks. One of them is Oso Ighodaro, who is an efficient offensive big out of Marquette. Ighodaro has been a productive player for Marquette throughout his tenure, especially over the past two seasons. Even though there are several questions about his game, and whether his offensive impact will truly make a difference at the next level, he's a first-round worthy prospect.
The big question for Ighodaro is whether he can offer enough value as a big man without a 3-point shot. In today's evolving game, that's far from a guarantee and certainly something to monitor heading into the pre-draft process.