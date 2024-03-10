NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
26. Washington Wizards (via LA Clippers) - Johnny Furphy, F, Kansas
With another first-round pick, the Washington Wizards will be able to add another young talent to their foundation. One prospect that has been hot and cold the majority of this season is Kansas wing Johnny Furphy. As a player who has shown some flashes throughout the season to be a dynamic offensive threat, it'll be interesting to see how the rest of the NBA views Furphy as a draft prospect.
There's a scenario where Furphy is taken in the lottery and also one in which he ends up being selected late in the first round. Right now, it's almost impossible to predict where he'll be taken in the NBA Draft. But if the Wizards are able to find a prospect as talented as Furphy late in the first round, it will be a huge win for a team that needs to assemble all the talent that they can get.
I'm not sure what Furphy's ceiling is going to be at the NBA level, but there is value for a player who can bring energy scoring off the bench. Perhaps that is something the Wizards can see in him long-term.