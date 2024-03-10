NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster swap in a recent NBA Mock Draft.
27. Denver Nuggets - Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana
The defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets will be looking to add to their trophy case this season. No matter what happens in the playoffs, this is a team that is going to be a perennial contender for the foreseeable future – or at least until Nikola Jovic either decides he doesn't want to play the game of basketball anymore or until he begins to drop off due to Father Time.
However, none of those scenarios seem to be very likely to happen in the immediate future. Heading into the NBA Draft, the Nuggets will be looking to add another contributor to their already impressive depth. One prospect that couldn't make sense for the Nuggets as they look to continue to build out this possible dynasty moving forward is center Kel'el Ware.
The 7-foot center out of Indiana could stretch defenses to the three-point line and could perhaps offer a backup presence behind Jovic next season. If the Nuggets are looking for insurance in the frontcourt, Ware could emerge as a fit late in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.