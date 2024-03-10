NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster swap in a recent NBA Mock Draft.
3. Atlanta Hawks (via Houston Rockets in simulated trade)* - Alex Sarr, F, NBL
In this simulated blockbuster deal, the Houston Rockets are ready to lean into win-now mode and add an All-Star caliber wing next to Fred VanVleet. Additionally, the Atlanta Hawks officially hit the retooling button (with the addition of Jalen Green) and get a strong draft pick that they can use to add next to Trae Young. With this pick, the Hawks could look to add Alex Sarr, a talented big man who could be a great fit next to Young.
There's a good chance the Hawks end up moving on from Clint Capela this summer. If that does end up being the case, Sarr could be the eventual replacement long-term. It's not known for sure what position Sarr will play at the next level but he's so talented that the Hawks shouldn't hesitate in making this selection if they have the opportunity to.
Sarr is a unique talent in that he's a big that can play like a forward. Much of how he ends up translating to the NBA will depend on how he ends up developing over the next couple of years. And playing next to an offensive player as dynamic as Young could make that transition easier.