NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster swap in a recent NBA Mock Draft.
4. Charlotte Hornets - Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky
After trading Terry Rozier just before the NBA Trade Deadline, there's a chance that the Charlotte Hornets could look to add some depth in the backcourt via the NBA Draft. One player who has continued to rise up draft boards that could very much be taken in the top 5 is Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard. He may not have the high ceiling as a player like Rob Dillingham has, but it's hard to deny the impact that he consistently makes when he's on the floor for the Wildcats. And his numbers are on another level too.
During his freshman season at Kentucky, Sheppard is averaging 12 points, five assists, and four rebounds per game on 53 percent shooting from the field and 51 percent shooting from 3-point range. He's a player who constantly has shown improvement this season and is one of the most efficient offensive players in all of college basketball.
Sheppard could be a fit next to LaMelo Ball in the Hornets' backcourt. If he continues on this rapid rise, there's no question he could be in the running to be selected in the top 5 of this year's NBA Draft.