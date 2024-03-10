NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster swap in a recent NBA Mock Draft.
5. Washington Wizards - Nikola Topic, G, Serbia
Falling a few spots in this simulated NBA Draft Lottery isn't going to do the Washington Wizards any help. Nevertheless, with the way the draft board has fallen, there's still a chance the Wizards can get a solid prospect with the No. 5 pick. Nikola Topic, a playmaking offensive-minded guard out of Serbia, should be on the Wizards' radar as they look for pieces to be the new foundation of the franchise's new build.
There are real questions about Topic's ability to play with the NBA speed and athleticism, but he's the type of player who may end up playing at his own pace once he makes the transition. Topic doesn't generally pop off the screen when watching him play. However, he finds ways to make an impact over the course of a game that you can't help but notice.
He may not be the flashy prospect that perhaps the Wizards might be looking for as they search for a new face of the franchise but he could be exactly what the team needs as they look to compile as much talent as they possibly can.