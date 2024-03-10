NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster swap in a recent NBA Mock Draft.
6. Portland Trail Blazers - Cody Williams, F, Colorado
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to have two lottery picks in the first round and for the past couple of months, there's been one prospect that I believe makes a ton of sense for the team that is looking to build around its young core. And that's Cody Williams. I believe that he would fit right in with what the Blazers are looking to do over the next few months. Under the assumption that Jerami Grant isn't going to be on the team for much longer, Williams makes sense as a prospect that could fit their long-term plans.
Williams has the potential to be a difference-making two-way player at the next level and would almost perfectly complement what the Blazers already have with Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, and Shaedon Sharpe in the backcourt. Oh, and I suppose Deandre Ayton at the center position.
If Williams can hit his ceiling in his development, he could emerge as one of the best players taken in the latter half of the top 10.