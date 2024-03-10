NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster swap in a recent NBA Mock Draft.
7. Memphis Grizzlies - Kevin McCullar Jr., F, Kansas
In the midst of a season to forget, the Memphis Grizzlies are going to enter the offseason in hopes of surrounding Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane with another key piece that could perhaps help this team take the next step in the Western Conference. With the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, one player that could be in play for the Grizzlies is Kansas senior forward, Kevin McCullar Jr.
McCullar could be an interesting prospect for the Grizzlies to target considering many believe that he could be one of the most NBA-ready players taken from this draft class. He's one of the most experienced players in this class and has been extremely productive during his final collegiate basketball season at Kansas.
If he can even be a fraction of how productive he's been this season for the Jayhawks, there's no question that he could be of help for the Grizzlies as they look to shake off this forgetful season.