NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Hawks, Rockets make a blockbuster swap; Pistons take a risk
The Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster swap in a recent NBA Mock Draft.
8. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors) - Ja'Kobe Walter, G, Baylor
The San Antonio Spurs will be looking for a player that will perfectly complement Victor Wembanyama with this second first-round pick. After taking a chance on Zaccarie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick, there's another player that can make sense for the Spurs as they look to continue their recent build. Ja'Kobe Walter out of Baylor is a prospect that could be in play for a team like the Spurs.
As San Antonio searches to continue to build around Wemby, Walter is a dynamic offensive player who could make sense for the team. Though there are some concerns about his overall offensive efficiency, Walter is a player who could develop in Gregg Popovich's system and blossom into a really good player down the line.
There are many different prospects the Spurs can take a flyer on at this point in the NBA Draft and that comes with having two picks in the top 10. However, I believe that Walter is the type of high-ceiling player the Spurs should want to take a flyer on at this point in the top 10.