NBA Mock Draft 11.0: Houston Rockets make blockbuster trade after landing No. 1 overall pick
The Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster trade after earning the No. 1 overall pick in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
10. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn) - Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky
With many questions that continue to swirl around the Houston Rockets and their backcourt, especially with the off chance that they end up trading Jalen Green this offseason, I can't help but wonder if that all of a sudden makes Rob Dillingham a viable option for the team to take with their projected top 10 pick. As a player who may not have even scratched the surface of his potential, Dillingham could offer some protection in the backcourt if the Rockets do want to make a bold move this offseason.
Dillingham is coming off a productive freshman season at Kentucky in which he averaged 15 points and four assists on 48 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from 3-point range. Despite his impressive offensive numbers, there are very real questions about his long-term potential because of his limitations on the defensive end of the floor due to his size. At 6-foot-1, Dillingham is likely to be a target of most offensive game plans at the next level.
Nevertheless, he's still a player who could translate as a microwave scorer off the bench. And that naturally could appeal to a team like the Rockets that is looking to make the pivot toward a win-now philosophy.