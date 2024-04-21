NBA Mock Draft 11.0: Houston Rockets make blockbuster trade after landing No. 1 overall pick
The Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster trade after earning the No. 1 overall pick in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
11. Atlanta Hawks - Donovan Clingan, C, UCONN
If the Atlanta Hawks wanted to restructure the frontcourt of the team heading into next season, drafting Donovan Clingan with the No. 11 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft may not be a terrible way to go. Of course, that's if Clingan is still available when the Hawks are on the clock. With his performance in the NCAA Tournament, there's a case to be made that he may not be. Assuming he is, Clingan could be an excellent fit next to Trae Young on the Hawks. He could even work as a long-term replacement for Clint Capela, who the Hawks may end up shopping on the trade block heading into the summer.
Coming off a tremendous sophomore season at UCONN, Clingan has proven that he could be a game-changer defensively and has shown enough offensive firepower that he will be able to contribute to an NBA team right away.
The big questions about Clingan revolve around his lack of shooting and whether he'll be durable enough on the next level to play big minutes on a night-to-night basis. On paper, he seems like an excellent defensive-minded center prospect.