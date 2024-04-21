NBA Mock Draft 11.0: Houston Rockets make blockbuster trade after landing No. 1 overall pick
The Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster trade after earning the No. 1 overall pick in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
12. Chicago Bulls - Ja'Kobe Walter, G, Baylor
As the Chicago Bulls prepare to head into an offseason of uncertainty, predicting what they will do with their projected lottery pick could be difficult. However, if the Bulls are looking to find a new foundational core for the future, this selection could help them take a step in that direction. One prospect that would make sense for the Bulls at this point in the first round is Baylor guard Ja'Kobe Walter. One of the more intriguing offensive prospects, Walter could emerge as the next guard Chicago ends up building around.
During his freshman season at Baylor, Walter averaged 15 points and four rebounds on 34 percent shooting from 3-point range. Many will see his overall shooting percentage and be taken aback. However, I'm not sure that's something we should take at complete face value. If Walker can turn heads in his pre-draft workouts, there's no question he can climb into the top 10.
For a team like the Bulls that are looking for energy and excitement as they head into a possible rebuild or retooling of the roster, it's easy to see why Walter could be an attractive option on draft night.