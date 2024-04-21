NBA Mock Draft 11.0: Houston Rockets make blockbuster trade after landing No. 1 overall pick
The Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster trade after earning the No. 1 overall pick in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
14. Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State) - Tidjane Salaun, F, France
With this second lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, you can expect the Portland Trail Blazers to try to roll the dice with this selection. One prospect who is viewed as arguably the biggest hit-or-miss player in this draft is Tidjane Salaun. As a raw yet talented young prospect, Salaun is the type of player that the Blazers could take a flyer on at this point in the first round. Salaun lacks on the offensive end at this point in his development but it's his defensive capabilities, size, and raw athleticism that are going to make him a potential lottery pick.
It's difficult to project out what Salaun's ceiling is at the next level, considering he's still very early in his developmental process, but there's enough promise in his raw skill set that he could be a worthy selection in the top 20. This past season, Salaun has already shown signs of development on the offensive end, and he can hammer that home with great individual workouts leading to the NBA Draft.
There's a very real chance that Salaun could emerge as one of the bigger risers in this year's draft class over the next couple of months.