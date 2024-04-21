NBA Mock Draft 11.0: Houston Rockets make blockbuster trade after landing No. 1 overall pick
The Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster trade after earning the No. 1 overall pick in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
15. Miami Heat - Isaiah Collier, G, USC
The Miami Heat are likely going to face an offseason full of questions. Looking back, there hasn't been much that this team has done right during the previous couple of offseasons. However, one area in which they seem to always make the right move is at the NBA Draft. With another mid-to-late first-round pick, the Heat will attempt to find another diamond in the rough. While it could prove to be more difficult this year, considering this isn't considered a deep draft class, who are we to question one of the best scouting departments in the NBA?
One prospect that could make some sense for Miami is Isaiah Collier. As a prospect that left much to be desired in his freshman season at USC, Collier is a player with raw offensive talent that could end up paying dividends for a team like the Heat down the line.
Miami prides itself on having arguably the best developmental systems in the league. If you throw a Collier and his clear offensive skill set in the Heat's system, you can bet that there's going to be a chance he ends up developing into one of the best players taken in this year's draft.