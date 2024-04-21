NBA Mock Draft 11.0: Houston Rockets make blockbuster trade after landing No. 1 overall pick
The Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster trade after earning the No. 1 overall pick in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
16. Orlando Magic - Devin Carter, G, Providence
Even after a superb of a season in which the Orlando Magic found themselves as the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, this is a team that still needs to find a long-term resolution in the backcourt, likely at both guard positions. Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, it wouldn't be all that surprising if the Magic ended up adding another guard prospect that they could invest in over the next couple of seasons. One prospect at this point in the NBA Draft that would make sense for the Magic is Devin Carter.
As more of an experienced prospect, Carter is coming off an explosive junior season at Providence in which he averaged 20 points, nine rebounds, and four assists per game on 47 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from 3-point range. If the Magic believe that Carter could be a draft-and-play type of prospect, he could be a worthy gamble.
Carter is now a natural, pure point guard but he has characteristics that could pay dividends for the Magic as he makes the transition to the NBA. If Orlando is looking for a productive guard, Carter could be the fit.