NBA Mock Draft 11.0: Houston Rockets make blockbuster trade after landing No. 1 overall pick
The Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster trade after earning the No. 1 overall pick in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
18. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL) - Zach Edey, C, Purdue
With the uncertainty that revolves around the New Orleans Pelicans and their frontcourt heading into the offseason, this is a team that could emerge as a potential landing spot for Zach Edey, the polarizing 7-foot-4 prospect out of Purdue. With two projected first-round picks heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, using one on Edey wouldn't be the worst of decisions. There's an argument to be made that Edey solidified himself as a first-round pick with his performance in the NCAA Tournament.
As one of the most productive players in college basketball this past season, it would be insane if Edey didn't get a shot at the next level and if there wasn't a team willing to use one of their first-round picks on him. No matter what you believe about Edey, taking a flier on him with a late first-round pick could be worth the gamble.
If there's any chance that the Pelicans end up moving on from Jonas Valanciunas, perhaps Edey could emerge as a potential long-term replacement.