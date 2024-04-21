NBA Mock Draft 11.0: Houston Rockets make blockbuster trade after landing No. 1 overall pick
The Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster trade after earning the No. 1 overall pick in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
19. Philadelphia 76ers - Kevin McCullar Jr., F, Kasas
Heading into the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers will set their sights on making a huge move via free agency or trade. This is a team that could see major roster turnover this summer. Heading into the offseason, the only two players on the roster are Joel Embiid and Paul Reed. As they take their first step toward retooling their roster with this late first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Kansas versatile wing Kevin McCullar Jr. could be a fit for the Sixers. A productive and versatile player for the Jayhawks this past season, McCullar emerges as a potential immediate contributor that could help the Sixers' new-look supporting cast.
McCullar translates as a two-way player that the Sixers could look to insert into their developmental system. As one of the more experienced players featured in this year's draft class, the hope is that he'd be able to contribute sooner rather than later.
Coming off a senior season in which he averaged 18 points, six rebounds, and four assists on 45 percent shooting from the field, McCullar could emerge as a no-brainer gamble for the Sixers at this point in the first round.