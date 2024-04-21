NBA Mock Draft 11.0: Houston Rockets make blockbuster trade after landing No. 1 overall pick
The Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster trade after earning the No. 1 overall pick in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
2. Toronto Raptors - Stephon Castle, G, UCONN
With as much uncertainty that revolves around this year's NBA Draft class, it wouldn't be all that surprising if we see some big swings taken atop this year's draft. One player that could be considered a big gamble is Stephon Castle. Even though he still needs to prove he can be a consistent jump shooter, there are other aspects of his game that are going to be considered appealing for many teams in this year's draft. Should the Toronto Raptors be in a position to draft him, Castle could be a strong target.
As a defensive-minded guard with the potential to be a playmaker down the line, the Raptors could look to take a gamble on Castle. The Raptors are essentially rebuilding at this point and there's reason to believe that Castle could potentially develop into a strong complementary starting guard next to Immanuel Quickley.
Castle certainly has some developing to do in his game but the Raptors could be one team that could find a way to get the most out of his skill set.