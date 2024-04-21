NBA Mock Draft 11.0: Houston Rockets make blockbuster trade after landing No. 1 overall pick
The Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster trade after earning the No. 1 overall pick in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
20. Cleveland Cavaliers - Mark Sears, G, Alabama
It's impossible to predict what the offseason will hold for the Cleveland Cavaliers but there's no question that there's a real chance some big changes could be on the horizon. Either way, heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, the Cavs will be able to add a talented young prospect with immense upside. One prospect that could make sense at this point in the NBA Draft is Mark Sears.
What the Cavs or any team has to like about Sears as he makes the transition to the NBA is how he managed to raise his game when the lights got brighter. During Alabama's NCAA Tournament run to the Final Four, Sears played his best basketball of the season when it mattered most. As a complete gamer, Sears could be a worthy selection late in the first round, if not before.
As Cleveland potentially enters unchartered waters this offseason, Sears could be a prospect that becomes a possibility for them. Taking a flier on him with this late first-round pick wouldn't be a terrible move for a team that will be looking for more depth to their strong young core this summer.