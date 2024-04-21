NBA Mock Draft 11.0: Houston Rockets make blockbuster trade after landing No. 1 overall pick
The Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster trade after earning the No. 1 overall pick in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
21. New Orleans Pelicans (via Milwaukee) - Kam Jones, F, Marquette
After selecting their potential center of the future with an initial first-round pick, the New Orleans Pelicans could look to add to the wing with this second selection. One prospect that hasn't gotten much hype heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, but probably deserves some, is Kam Jones. As a 6-foot-5 wing, Jones was one of the most productive players in college basketball this past season. During his junior season at Marquette, Jones averaged 17 points and three rebounds on 50 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3-point range.
For a Pelicans team that is still trying to take a big step in the Western Conference, this offseason could prove to be huge in terms of the team finding a new path forward. With big decisions to be made on Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, adding a talented wing such as Jones could add some insurance to the team.
It's hard to predict how high of a ceiling Jones has as he makes the transition to the NBA, but he could be worth a flier for a building team such as the Pelicans.