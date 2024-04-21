NBA Mock Draft 11.0: Houston Rockets make blockbuster trade after landing No. 1 overall pick
The Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster trade after earning the No. 1 overall pick in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
22. Milwaukee Bucks (via New Orleans) - Yves Missi, C, Baylor
Among the natural concerns that the Milwaukee Bucks will have heading into the offseason, one of the biggest areas of need will be at the center position. With the way Brook Lopez has looked recently, it does appear as if Father Time is beginning to bear down on the Bucks' starting big man. Heading into the offseason, there's no question that the Bucks need to explore adding to their frontcourt depth. With a late first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Bucks could take the first step in doing that. One prospect that would make sense for the Bucks at this point in the first round is Yves Missi.
As a 7-footer with promise as a potential defensive anchor, Missi makes sense of the Bucks as a potential building block of the future. Quite frankly, if Missi were to fall all the way out of the top 20, it could be a huge win for a team like the Bucks.
If Milwaukee does invest resources in Missi, there's a good chance he could develop into a foundational piece of the future. Milwaukee may have some bigger decisions to make this summer, but Missi would be an excellent addition via the draft.