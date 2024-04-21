NBA Mock Draft 11.0: Houston Rockets make blockbuster trade after landing No. 1 overall pick
The Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster trade after earning the No. 1 overall pick in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
23. Phoenix Suns - Kyle Filipowski, F, Duke
The Phoenix Suns are hoping they can make a deep - and somewhat unexpected - playoff run on the backs of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. However, there's a good chance they're going to end up falling short of their pre-season goals because of the lack of depth that they have on their roster. Without much flexibility heading into the offseason, their selection in the 2024 NBA Draft could prove to be increasingly important heading into the 2024-25 NBA campaign for the Suns.
One prospect that could make sense for the Suns is Kyle Filipowski. Even though he had a tough showing in the NCAA Tournament, Filipowski is an intriguing offensive talent that could make some sense next to this talented core. Even though he's somewhat of a polarizing prospect, there's no question he's been productive during his two seasons at Duke.
If he still has another step in his development, which is an entirely different conversation in itself, there's reason to believe that the best basketball of his career could still very well still be in front of him. And that could be of huge benefit for the Suns.