NBA Mock Draft 11.0: Houston Rockets make blockbuster trade after landing No. 1 overall pick
The Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster trade after earning the No. 1 overall pick in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
24. New York Knicks (via Dallas) - Kel-el Ware, C, Indiana
The New York Knicks have some big plans for this year's NBA Playoffs and this could be the year where this team finally breaks through and makes a run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Either way, heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, the Knick will have some flexibility with two projected first-round picks. With this first one, the Knicks could elect to take a center. With the uncertainty that revolves around Isaiah Hartenstein, who will be a free agent after this season, the Knicks likely need to solidify their frontcourt depth. Taking a flier on Kel-el Ware, a 7-foot center prospect out of Indiana, could help on that front.
Ware is coming off a productive sophomore season in which he continued to take steps forward in his progression as a player. This past year at Indiana, Ware averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks per game on 59 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent shooting from 3-point range.
As a unique 7-footer who can both protect the rim while also extending defenses to the 3-point line, Ware could emerge as a strong candidate to be taken at this point in the draft.