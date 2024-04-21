NBA Mock Draft 11.0: Houston Rockets make blockbuster trade after landing No. 1 overall pick
The Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster trade after earning the No. 1 overall pick in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
25. New York Knicks - Tyler Kolek, G, Marquette
As the New York Knicks continue to search for depth heading into the offseason, with two first-round picks, the team will have a golden opportunity to add two qualified developmental pieces this summer. With this second late first-round pick, adding some insurance to the backcourt could go a long way for the Knicks as they look to take another step forward in the Eastern Conference next season. One prospect that could make sense for the Knicks at this point in the first round is Tyler Kolek.
As an experienced lead guard, Kolek could be an intriguing option for the Knicks late in the first round. Even though New York has big plans on locking up Jalen Brunson for the foreseeable future, it would do them well to try and find a potential long-term option as a backup point guard. Even though drafting Kolek wouldn't guarantee that, he would give them some depth at the position.
Kolek may not have star potential as some of his other contemporaries, but that doesn't mean he still can't be a really good player in the NBA.