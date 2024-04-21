NBA Mock Draft 11.0: Houston Rockets make blockbuster trade after landing No. 1 overall pick
The Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster trade after earning the No. 1 overall pick in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
26. Washington Wizards (via LAC) - Tyler Smith, F, G League Ignite
As the Washington Wizards prepare to make two selections in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, look for them to take a big swing with one or even both of these picks. One prospect that would qualify as taking a gamble is Tyler Smith. Still a very much unproven player at this point in his development, with what he's already shown over the past few months that could point to a much higher ceiling than many realize. During his time with the G League Ignite, Smith has shown promise as a potential big man who can stretch the floor as a consistent 3-point shooter.
While Smith still has to prove that he can be a consistent defender at the next level, he does have the length and athleticism to evolve on that end of the floor. For a team like the Wizards that are looking to take big risks in this draft, Smith could be a fit for them late in the first round.
If Washington invests in Smith's development over the next few years, there's a chance that he can truly blossom into a special player down the line. But like many players being drafted at this point, he's far from a certainty.