NBA Mock Draft 11.0: Houston Rockets make blockbuster trade after landing No. 1 overall pick
The Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster trade after earning the No. 1 overall pick in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
28. Denver Nuggets - Kyshawn George, F, Miami
The Denver Nuggets are hoping they can complete the repeat this season but even if they don't, this is a team that is going to head into the 2024 NBA Draft in hopes of landing a prospect that could potentially develop into a contributor down the line. One prospect that could fall into that bucket at this point in the first round is Kyshawn George. Having not shown a ton during his freshman season with the Hurricanes, the hope is that his ceiling is much higher than it appears. Averaging eight points, three rebounds, and two assists on 43 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3-point range in a very small role for Miami during his freshman season, the hope is that George evolves into a better pro.
For a team like the Nuggets, George would be a great landing spot considering he could develop behind the scenes. Denver wouldn't need him to contribute right away and he could evolve on his own timing while learning behind a championship frontcourt.
It's still not clear how good George can be at the next level but it's clear that he has plenty of tools that could translate to a very good player in the future.