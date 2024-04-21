NBA Mock Draft 11.0: Houston Rockets make blockbuster trade after landing No. 1 overall pick
The Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster trade after earning the No. 1 overall pick in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
29. Utah Jazz (via OKC) - Terrence Shannon Jr., F, Illinois
With a second pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz could be in a position to take a gamble on Terrence Shannon Jr., one of the prospects who put on a show early on in the NCAA Tournament. Overall, Shannon had an extremely productive senior season at Illinois. In his final collegiate basketball season, Shannon averaged 23 points and four rebounds on 48 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from 3-point range. Heading into the official pre-draft process, there's a chance that Shannon can further improve his draft stock over the next couple of months.
But even after his performance in the NCAA Tournament and during his senior season, there's no question that Shannon should be taken at some point in the first round. He's an experienced offensive-minded prospect who has some promise as a rotation player at the next level.
For a team like the Jazz that will be trying to take the next step in the Western Conference this season, taking a flier on a potential ready-to-play contributor like Shannon could be worth it.