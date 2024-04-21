NBA Mock Draft 11.0: Houston Rockets make blockbuster trade after landing No. 1 overall pick
The Houston Rockets make a huge blockbuster trade after earning the No. 1 overall pick in our latest NBA Mock Draft.
3. Memphis Grizzlies - Dalton Knecht, G, Tennessee
You'd have to think that one of the biggest priorities for the Memphis Grizzlies heading into this offseason will revolve around finding contributors to help them take another step forward in the Western Conference. With a projected top 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, finding a player who could make an impact right away could be difficult. If they move into the top 3, that could perhaps get a bit easier. But even then, especially in this year's class, that's far from a guarantee. One prospect that could fall into that bucket of a player that could make a difference right away is Dalton Knecht.
As one of the most dynamic players in college basketball this past season, Knecht proved that he can be an impactful offensive player and that he can compete at a high level against NBA-worthy competition. In theory, Knecht has the skill set that could be valuable next to stars such as Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, and Desmond Bane.
Knecht may not have the long-term ceiling as some of the other prospects being selected in the top 5 carry but as an experienced player whose skill set is a bit more honed in at this point in his progression, he could be of value for the Grizzlies.